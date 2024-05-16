Groveland teen Beth Brodie’s killer goes before parole board

NATICK, Mass. — In Natick, at the Parole Board, the family and friends of murdered Groveland teenager Beth Brodie gathered to urge the board to keep her killer, Richard Baldwin, behind bars.

“We’re here to speak for Beth today and make sure that she’s remembered and that we can return justice to her,” said Beth’s brother, Sean Aylward.

Baldwin, who was 16 years old at the time, was convicted for the brutal 1992 murder of ex-girlfriend, Beth Brodie, who was 15.

Baldwin was convicted of first-degree murder and was sentenced to life no parole, but a recent Supreme Court decision outlawing life no parole for teen killers paved the way for this parole hearing.

“Sir, I don’t think I believe I would have committed this crime if it were not for the Xanax and alcohol,” Baldwin told the Parole Board.

He said he was angry at Beth for ending their month-long relationship.

And on the day of the murder, after consuming drugs and alcohol, Baldwin admitted he took a baseball bat and repeatedly swung it on Beth’s head.

Beth’s family was in tears, as Baldwin revealed the final moments.

“I do remember thinking in my head that she must be in pain. And the last time I swung the bat was with the idea of ending whatever pain she was suffering from,” Baldwin said.

After the parole hearing, Beth’s family clung to each other for support.

They rejected what Baldwin told the parole board

“To try to make it seem like it was her fault for not running away or not being scared. To hell with him. Straight to hell with him for even thinking that,” Sean Aylward said.

This was Richard Baldwin’s first appearance before the parole board

A decision could come at any time.

