Five people hospitalized with serious injuries after crash on I-93 in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Mass. — A two-car crash in Wilmington Wednesday night resulted in serious injuries for five people.

Troopers responding to I-93 northbound between exits 34 and 35 for a motor vehicle collision found two cars crashed into the woodline, according to State Police.

Four people were transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. One person was sent to a Boston hospital, also with serious injuries.

The crash caused two lane closures on I-93.

Burlington EMS and Fire assisted State Police at the scene and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

