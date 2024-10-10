DOJ: Lynn man arrested for making online threats towards elected official

BOSTON — A Lynn man was charged with threatening an elected official for more than a year, according to authorities.

50-year-old Justin David Gaglio was charged in federal court by criminal complaint with one count of transmitting interstate threats. He was arrested on September 27 and had a detention hearing on September 30, which the Court took under advisement.

Charging documents say in January 2023, Gaglio contacted an elected official through online submissions on the official’s website. Over the course of the next year and a half, ending in September 2024, Gaglio allegedly sent over 80 separate messages to the victim.

On September 8 2024, Gaglio contacted the victim’s website and threatened to murder the victim and their family, according to a Department of Justice spokesperson.

The charge of transmitting interstate threats carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

