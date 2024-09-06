DA: Boyfriend’s charges upgraded to murder in death of 17-year-old found in Stow

STOW, Mass. — Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan announced upgraded charges against a man accused of stabbing his teenage girlfriend to death in Stow earlier this year.

20-year-old Shane Curry is charged with first degree murder for the killing of 17-year-old Nevaeh Goddard on April 5, 2024, according to authorities.

Goddard was found dead inside a Stow home reportedly weighing 75 pounds after officers responded to a well-being check. When officers arrived at the scene, Curry awouldn’t let them inside for over 2 hours. He was subsequently arrested and charged with assault and battery on a household or family member and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

According to officials, Curry told police he and Goddard were having an argument and he wanted his girlfriend to talk to him about her cheating and addiction.

Prosecutors at Curry’s arraignment on April 6 say Curry allegedly admitted to stabbing Goddard with a sword several times. He has been held since his detention hearing on April 17.

Judge Patrick Haggan ordered Curry held without bail at his arraignment in Middlesex Superior Court on Wednesday.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

