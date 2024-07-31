Crews battle heavy flames at Stoneham woodworking shop

STONEHAM, Mass. — Firefighters battled a blaze and smoky conditions at a woodworking shop on Tuesday night.

Crews responding to a one-story brick building on Maple Street just after 7:30 p.m. for a report of a structure fire found heavy smoke and flames shooting from the building, according to Captain Jim Marshall.

One firefighter was checked at the scene for heat exhaustion but returned to duty. There were no reports of any injuries.

The smoky conditions and equipment in the shop proved challenging for responding companies. Mutual aid was called to the scene to assist.

Firefighters from Winchester, Reading, Woburn, Melrose and Wakefield provided assistance at the scene. The fire was eventually knocked down.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Both the Saugus and Malden Fire Departments provided station coverage.

