‘Coward’: Family speaks out as Tewksbury man arraigned on murder charge in death of teen girlfriend

LOWELL, Mass. — 21-year-old Trevor Bady of Tewksbury was arraigned in Lowell District Court on Tuesday, charged with first-degree murder for the shooting death of Ahliana Dickey, a 15-year-old girl who was graduating from the 8th grade.

Aliana’s family, including her grief-stricken father, filled the courtroom.

They say Ahliana was in an abusive relationship with the older Bady.

Friday night, after Ahliana did not show up for her graduation, her family found her shot to death inside her father’s Lawrence Street home.

Now, memorials are set up on the steps.

“An autopsy revealed that Ahliana suffered numerous gunshot wounds. Including gunshot wounds to her neck and torso,” Prosecutor Chris Tarrant told the court.

Police say witnesses told them Ahliana had confided that Bady was hitting her, giving her a bloody lip and bruises.

One witness talked of the threats.

“On June 12th, 2024, Ahliana confided to one person that this defendant made statements such as I’m going to kill you. I’m going to kill your grandma. And that he was going to shoot up her house,” Tarrant said.

At around midnight Thursday into Friday, police say neighbors heard a male and female arguing, with the female allegedly screaming, “Get away from me, I don’t want to be with you anymore.”

Prosecutors say they have some disturbing video evidence recorded that night.

At one point, just before midnight, they say you can hear a female screaming for help, followed ten minutes later by the sound of gunfire.

Finally, they say you see a suspect, a man running out of a front door and then down the sidewalk.

Authorities allege Bady took an Uber to Nashua, New Hampshire, and was arrested later in Peabody.

Outside court, Ahliana’s family was furious.

“That man is no good, he’s a coward. And I hope he gets everything he deserves. We are mourning and we are hurting,” said one woman who said she is a cousin of Ahliana’s. “She had a big family that loved her.”

Trevor Bady was ordered held without bail.

If you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship, help is available. For a list of domestic violence services in Massachusetts, click here.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-7233.

