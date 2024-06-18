Blaze breaks out at large Concord home

CONCORD, Mass. — Crews responded to a large Concord home on Tuesday after a fire broke out.

Officials say flames tore through a residence on Bartkus Farm Road around 5 p.m. It is unclear if anyone was injured or home at the time.

Mutual aid was called to the scene as the fire struck 4 alarms.

The hot and humid weather made battling the flames especially hazardous.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

Concord Barkus Farm Rd fire (Concord Fire Department)

