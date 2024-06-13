19-year-old faces slew of charges in connection to Cambridge double shooting, DA says

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A second suspect was arrested in connection to a May shooting that injured two people at a Cambridge park.

Machyus Battle, 19, of Cambridge, is charged with attempted assault and battery by discharge of a firearm, assault and battery by discharge of a firearm, assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, carrying a dangerous weapon on school grounds, and possession of ammunition without an FID card, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.

Cambridge Police say on May 23 just after 9:30 p.m., they responded to a report of multiple gunshots at Donnelly Field and found 23-year-old Yonayvi Cruceta and a 22-year-old Cambridge woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Both were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to investigators, Battle and Cruceta were at the basketball courts when an argument ensued. The two then allegedly began exchanging gunfire.

Cruceta was previously arrested for his alleged involvement on May 28.

The 22-year-old woman was believed to have been hit by a stray bullet fired from either Battle or Cruceta.

Battle was arraigned in Cambridge District Court on Monday. He will return to court on Thursday for a dangerousness hearing.

The shooting remains under investigation and anyone with any information related to this incident, including home surveillance or dashcam video, is strongly encouraged to call Cambridge Police.

