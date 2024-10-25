19-year-old arrested for stabbing at Watertown bus stop, DA says

WATERTOWN, Mass. — Authorities arrested a young Boston man in connection to a stabbing in Watertown on Tuesday night.

19-year-old Michael McGhee was arraigned Friday in Waltham District Court on charges of assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot), assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (knife), assault with a dangerous weapon (knife), and conspiracy, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.

Around 5:15 p.m. on October 22, police responded to a disturbance in progress at a bus stop in the area of Mt. Auburn and Boylston Streets.

Arriving officers spoke with a man they said had two lacerations on his back consistent with stab wounds.

The victim reportedly told police he was waiting for the bus when a car passed where he was standing several times. Three masked men allegedly got out of the car, asked the victim where he was from, then began punching and kicking him.

During the attack, one of the masked men allegedly stabbed the victim twice in the back with a knife. The three masked assailants then fled back to the car and drove off.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was treated and released.

McGhee was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on November 1.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. The DA’s office did not provide updates on the other two alleged masked assailants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Watertown Police Department at 617-972-6500.

