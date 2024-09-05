17-year-old arrested for bringing replica gun onto Waltham school grounds, police say

WALTHAM, Mass. — A Waltham student is facing charges after allegedly bringing a fake firearm onto school grounds.

In a letter sent home to parents, Superintendent Marisa Mendonsa said police received information that a gun was found inside a car on the grounds of Waltham High School Wednesday night.

The suspected vehicle was found unoccupied in the school parking garage on Thursday morning. Officers searched the car and saw what appeared to be a gun or an authentic replica firearm, according to officials.

Police and the school resource officers removed the vehicle and the item in question from campus. Authorities say after a brief investigation, they also removed a 17-year-old student from school grounds and arrested them.

It is unclear what charges the student will face.

During the investigation, Waltham High School was placed in a “hold in place” out of an abundance of caution.

Police later confirmed the weapon in question was a BB gun manufactured to look like a real Glock firearm. They provided a picture to show the striking similarities between the two.

According to authorities, this was an isolated incident and there was no evidence of any further threats.

“I am deeply grateful to the community member who reached out to the Waltham Police Department to report this concern,” Superintendent Mendonsa said. “Please remind your children of the importance of reporting any unusual or suspicious activity to a trusted adult or school authority immediately. Our collective vigilance is crucial in maintaining a safe learning environment.”

The gun scare comes just one day after two students and two teachers were killed in a shooting at a Georgia high school.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

