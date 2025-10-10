Middleborough man facing life-threatening injuries following rollover crash

MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — A 26-year-old Middleborough man suffered life-threatening injuries in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Precinct Street on Thursday afternoon.

The crash occurred at approximately 4:08 p.m. near the intersection of Precinct Street and Juno Path. Upon arrival, first responders found the vehicle had rolled over, and the driver had been ejected.

The Middleborough Fire Department treated the victim at the scene before transporting him by ambulance to a landing zone on Plympton Street. From there, he was flown by medical helicopter to an area trauma center.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Middleborough Police Department, with assistance from the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

