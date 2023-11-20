Middleboro school counselor arrested, charged with assault on 10-year-old student, police say

MIDDLEBORO, Mass. — A school counselor in Middleboro is accused of assaulting a 10-year-old student with an intellectual disability, police said.

Steven Adamec, 50, of Attleboro, was arrested following the incident on Friday and charged with assault and battery on a child with injury, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, threat to commit crime/solicitation of a crime and assault and battery on a person with intellectual disability, police said in a statement.

On Friday, at 3:43 p.m., police responded to a call at READS Collaborative at 44 Bedford St., reporting that an employee had assaulted a student.

The Collaborative provides therapeutic services for students with a wide range of challenges, police said.

An initial investigation found that Adamec, an adjustment counselor, struck a 10-year-old student across the side of their face following an argument, police said. Adamec is accused of dragging the student by the arm and pushing him into a door while escorting him out of a classroom.

“Adamec then used his left hand to strike the student across the side of their face,” police said.

Officers arrested Adamec at the school and took him to the police station for booking.

In a letter to parent and guardians, READS Collaborative Executive Director Dina Medeiros said, “The READS staff member involved in this incident no longer works for READS Collaborative as of November 17.”

“We are fully cooperating with the police investigation,” Medeiros said. “I want to assure you that this individual’s actions are not representative of the caring and compassionate READS staff. I am unable to discuss anything further at this time, but did want to acknowledge that there was an incident that was appropriately addressed.”

Adamec is expected to be arraigned Monday in Wareham District Court.

