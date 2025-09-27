Middleboro man charged with murder in fatal stabbing of mother’s boyfriend

MIDDLEBORO, Mass. — A Middleboro man has been indicted on a murder charge the fatal stabbing of his mother’s boyfriend.

Andrew Horsman, 41, was indicted on Friday by a Plymouth County grand jury on one count of Murder.

Officers responded to 19 Fariview Street in Middleboro on June 28 around 8 p.m., after the victim’s daughter, Jasmine Pomerleau, called 911 to report a fight that ended in a stabbing, Assistant Plymouth District Attorney Nicole Piacentini told the court.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Pomerleau on the floor in the home’s mudroom “surrounded by a substantial amount of blood,” a knife, and a gallon of lighter fluid, according to Piacentini.

Piacentini said Pomerleau was rushed to Taunton’s Morton Hospital with 10 stab wounds to his torso, two to his right arm, and five to his back, all of which were one inch in length. Doctors pronounced him dead.

After witness interviews, Middleborough Police determined that Horsman, 41, was identified as the suspect.

Horsman briefly left the home after the stabbing to fetch lighter fluid, and Pomerleau attempted to follow after him, but he collapsed to the floor in the mudroom, according to Piacentini. When Horsman returned, he allegedly poured the fluid all over the victim’s body.

Horsman was found about 300 yards away from the home, and officers took him into custody.

Pomerleau had been in a long-term relationship with Horsman’s mother.

Horsman is being held without bail and will be arraigned in Brockton Superior Court at a later date.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group