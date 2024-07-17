Microburst toppled 150 trees, damaged cars and homes in New Hampshire, NWS says

MILFORD, N.H. — A powerful microburst blew through New Hampshire on Tuesday evening, leaving behind a trail of destruction, the National Weather Service confirmed Wednesday afternoon.

The minute-long, 95-mph microburst occurred just before 8 p.m. in the town of Milford, toppling about 150 trees in its 50-yard path, the NWS said in a statement.

“Our survey team has finished an assessment of the damage in the Milford, New Hampshire area. They concluded the damage was caused by a microburst with a peak straight-line wind speed of 95 mph,” a social media post by NWS Gray read.

The survey team also reported that seven homes were damaged and at least two vehicles were destroyed in the microburst.

There were no reported deaths or injuries linked to the microburst.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

©2024 Cox Media Group