METHUEN, Mass. — Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that sent one vehicle into a McDonald’s, Methuen Police Chief Scott McNamara reports.

The incident occurred around 5:23 p.m. on Thursday, when officers were dispatched to an intersection at 170 Haverhill Street to reports of a multi-vehicle crash. Once on scene, officers found three vehicles: a Toyota, a Lexus, and a Honda were involved in the crash.

As a result of the crash, the Lexus was sent into a McDonald’s. The building inspector was called in and determined that the building was safe for occupancy, but the doors had to be boarded up due to the damage.

Methuen police investigating multi-vehicle crash that sent one into building (Methuen Police Department)

The Toyota and Honda suffered substantial damage and had to be towed.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

