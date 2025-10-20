Methuen Police asking for help to name new comfort dog

Methuen Police is welcoming a new, four-legged member to the force.

The male English Cream Golden Retriever will be part of their Community Policing team is ready to spread comfort and smiles throughout the community.

Working with Officer Kayleigh Forgetta, this soon-to-be-named comfort dog will play an important role in providing emotional support, lifting spirits, and connecting with residents in meaningful ways.

But, this pup does not have a name yet.

Police are inviting the community to take part in the naming process by casting their vote before October 23.

To submit your vote, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

