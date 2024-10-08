Methuen mayoral election date set

METHUEN, Mass. — Methuen has set December 10th as the date to elect its next mayor.

The election is in response to the recent death of Mayor Neil Perry who passed away in September.

Currently former city councilor at large D.J. Beauregard has been serving as the city’s active Mayor and has already announced his candidacy for the seat.

Previously, Perry held the position since 2019.

Candidates have until October 18th to pull paperwork. The last day to file is October 22nd.

The new mayor will finish out Perry’s term which concludes in December of 2025.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

