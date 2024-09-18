Methuen man facing murder charge in connection to deadly Lawrence shooting

BOSTON — A Methuen man has been arrested and is facing murder charges in connection to a deadly shooting in Lawrence over the weekend.

Thomas A. Pizarro, 33, is scheduled to be arraigned in Lawrence District Court Thursday for the murder of Steven Hernandez, the Essex County District Attorney’s office said.

Hernandez was shot on Water Street around 7:00 a.m. Saturday and was treated on the scene before being transferred to Lawrence General Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Pizarro was taken into custody by the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section in Boston on Wednesday.

The Essex County DA says more information regarding the investigation will be released Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

