Man killed in early morning Lawrence shooting identified

LAWRENCE, Mass. — The man killed in Saturday morning’s shooting in Lawrence was identified by officials Sunday.

The Essex County District Attorney’s office says the man shot on Water Street around 7:00 a.m. Saturday was identified as 33-year-old Stephen Hernandez.

Hernandez was treated on the scene before being transferred to Lawrence General Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The shooting is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

