Methuen man accused of deadly shooting in Lawrence held without bail

LAWRENCE, Mass. — A man was arraigned Thursday for his alleged involvement in a deadly shooting over the weekend.

Thomas A. Pizzaro, 33, of Methuen pleaded not guilty to the murder of 33-year-old Steven Hernandez, according to Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker. He was ordered held without bail pending a hearing on October 11.

On September 14, police say officers responding to a report of shots fired on the 300 block of Water Street around 7 a.m. found Hernandez suffering from several gunshot wounds.

He was transported to Lawrence General Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Pizzaro was identified as a suspect and was arrested in Boston on Wednesday without incident, according to authorities.

“We greatly appreciate the work of the Massachusetts State Police and the Lawrence Police Department in pursuing this suspect following the murder of Steven Hernandez,” said DA Tucker.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group