Police: Woman charged with DUI after driving on the wrong side of NH highway

CONCORD, N.H. — A Brentwood woman is facing a slew of charges after allegedly driving drunk on the wrong side of the highway early Sunday morning.

20-year-old Emily Lecuyer is charged with felony reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, driving under the influence, and disobeying an officer.

New Hampshire State Police say they received multiple reports of a wrong-way driver on Interstate 93 around 3:30 a.m. where a vehicle was traveling south in the northbound lanes.

NH wrong way driver (New Hampshire State Police)

Trooper Zachary Bilotta saw the vehicle near Exit 17 in Concord, but the driver, later identified as Lecuyer, failed to stop for his emergency lights and continued south.

Sgt. Anthony Pratt was positioned in a crossover near Exit 16 and successfully deployed a tire deflation device. Lecuyer continued driving even after the tires of her vehicle were deflated, eventually stopping north of the Interstate 393 interchange.

She was transported to Troop D barracks for booking and was released on personal recognizance.

Lecuyer will appear in Concord District Court at a later date.

Lecuyer booking photo (New Hampshire State Police)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW









©2024 Cox Media Group