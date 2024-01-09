Pedestrian seriously injured in Concord hit-and-run crash

CONCORD, N.H. — Authorities are searching for a driver accused of hitting and seriously injuring a pedestrian early Monday morning.

Officers responding to a car versus pedestrian on Clinton Street between Langley Parkway and Norwich Street just before 5 a.m. found a victim who had sustained serious injuries, according to Concord Police.

The victim was transported by ambulance to Concord Hospital and then later transferred to a Boston hospital. Their injuries are considered to be life-threatening.

Investigators say the victim was walking east on Clinton Street wearing a high visibility vest when they were struck by the passenger side mirror of a vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle did not stop and was travelling east towards South Street in Concord at the time of the crash, according to authorities.

The suspect’s vehicle is believed to be a Volkswagen Jetta, between the model year 2015 to 2017. Although the color of the car is unknown, police say the passenger side mirror will be missing.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Concord Police Department at 603-225-8600.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

