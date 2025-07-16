One woman dead, others displaced following fire at NH apartment building

CONCORD, N.H. — Authorities are investigating a deadly fire in Concord.

Just before 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, crews responded to 151 Manchester Street for reports that an apartment building was on fire and a person was trapped on the second floor, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Arriving companies found intense flames coming from the second floor.

Mutual aid was called to the scene for assistance and the fire was brought under control around 8 p.m.

During a subsequent search of the building, firefighters found a deceased woman on the second floor.

Her name is not being released at this time and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to confirm her manner of death.

No other injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross is assisting multiple residents who were displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Concord Fire Department.

No further information was immediately available.

