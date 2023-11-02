Candy found with needle inside of it prompts warning from NH police

BOW, N.H. — Police in one New Hampshire town are warning the public after they say a child picked up a piece of candy with a sharp object embedded in it on Halloween night.

The mini candy bar contained a sewing needle stuck inside of it and was found by a trick-or-treater in the area near Longview Drive on Tuesday, according to the Bow Police Department. The candy was reportedly found on the ground with the wrapper partially opened and not given to the child directly.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Parents are encouraged to check their children’s candy before consumption, especially people who trick-or-treated in the Longview Drive area.

The incident was initially reported to Dunbarton Police, who are assisting with the investigation.

Bow Police say this is the only report of tainted candy they’ve received.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

