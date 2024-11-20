71-year-old pilot uninjured following emergency landing at NH airport

CONCORD, N.H. — A pilot was forced to make an emergency landing after one of the plane’s doors opened after takeoff on Wednesday.

Troopers responding to a report of an aircraft crash at Concord Municipal Airport around 11 a.m. found a two-seater experimental light-sport aircraft with damaged landing gear near a fence on Regional Drive, according to New Hampshire State Police.

The pilot, identified as 71-year-old Dana Clow of Hillsborough, was being evaluated by EMS. She was uninjured and was the only person occupying the plane.

According to investigators, shortly after takeoff, one of the doors of Clow’s aircraft opened and she was unable to close it. The open door caused aerodynamic issues, forcing the aircraft into a perpetual left turn.

Clow managed to fly the plane over the airfield, eventually making an emergency landing in a grassy area north of a taxiway.

The FAA is investigating what happened with the assistance of the New Hampshire State Police.

