Merrimac police use Drone Unit to locate missing 8-year-old boy

MERRIMAC, Mass. — The Merrimac Police Department successfully located a missing 8-year-old boy using its Drone Unit in a wooded area near his home.

On Thursday, police were informed that a boy had walked away from his home on West Main Street at around 8:16 a.m., prompting an immediate search by the Merrimac Police Department and other law enforcement agencies.

When initial searches were unsuccessful, the Merrimac Police activated its Drone Unit to assist in the search.

At approximately 9:28 a.m., Officer William David, operating the Merrimac Police Department’s drone, located the boy in a wooded area behind his home. He then guided K-9 units to the boy’s location.

The boy was found wet but uninjured and was returned home safely by police.

“This shows exactly why we invested in creating a Drone Unit for the Merrimac Police Department,” said Chief Shears. “We were able to quickly deploy our drone, and it ultimately succeeded in locating this boy in a wooded and hard-to-reach location.”

The search involved multiple agencies, including Merrimac Fire, the Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council K-9 Unit, Drone Unit, and Incident Command Team, as well as Amesbury Police, State Police, the State Police Air Wing, and the Essex County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit.

