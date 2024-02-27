Men from Needham and Athol, Weymouth woman accused of drug trafficking in Boston’s Downtown Crossing

BOSTON — Two men from Needham and Athol and a Weymouth woman are accused of trafficking drugs in Boston’s Downtown Crossing area, police said Tuesday.
Michael Groden, 44, of Needham; Keith Curtis, 38, of Athol, and Katherine Isaacs, 33, of Weymouth were apprehended around 1 p.m. Monday and charged in connection with a drug investigation in the downtown area, police said.
Curtis was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, trafficking Class A and B substances, distributing a class A substance, and conspiracy to violate drug laws.
Isaacs was charged with trafficking Class A and B substances, distribution of a Class A substance, possession of a Class B substance, and conspiracy to violate drug laws.
Groden was charged with trafficking Class A and possession of a Class B substance.
Officers from the Downtown Drug Control Unit witnessed a drug exchange involving the trio, police said.
Authorities seized approximately 172 grams of heroin, 48 grams of crack cocaine, and 9 suboxone sublingual films, police said. Officers also discovered a SCCY 9MM semi-automatic handgun with 8 rounds of ammunition in Curtis’s black fanny bag. Curtis also had $931 in US currency.
Groden, Curtis and Isaacs are scheduled to appear in Boston Municipal Court for arraignment.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
