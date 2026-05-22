Memorial Day travel rush underway as gas prices soar

Mass. — The unofficial start to summer has arrived, even if it doesn’t quite feel like it yet.

Across the country, millions of people are grabbing their suitcases, hopping into their cars, or heading straight for the airport as the long Memorial Day weekend kicks off.

Roads and runways are expected to be packed, and the rush is already underway as travelers look to escape town for a few days of sun, rest, or family time.

But this year’s holiday getaway comes with a price — and for many, that price starts at the pump.

In Massachusetts, drivers are feeling the sting of near–record-high gas prices. In Norwood, a gallon of regular gas is running $4.39, which is actually five cents cheaper than yesterday, but still part of a statewide average hovering around $4.50.

That’s the highest Memorial Day price tag since 2022.

AAA predicts that 39 million people will hit the road this weekend, even though gas is about 42 percent higher than it was last year, when drivers were paying just $3.00 a gallon.

Experts say simple steps — like checking your battery, tire pressure, and fluids — can help prevent breakdowns and even improve fuel efficiency. Proper tire pressure alone can boost your gas mileage, a small but welcome win during an expensive travel season.

Airline passengers aren’t catching a break either. The cost of jet fuel has surged to a four‑year high, and with the recent loss of Spirit Airlines, last‑minute travelers are likely paying more for their tickets. Even so, AAA expects 3.6 million people to fly this weekend, adding to the congestion at airports nationwide.

Most travelers booked their flights before jet fuel prices spiked, when fares were still about six percent cheaper than last year. But anyone heading to the airport today should pack patience along with their luggage — TSA is still recovering from staffing shortages after recent government shutdowns, leaving the agency down more than 1,100 agents.

Whether traveling by road or air, timing will be everything. The busiest stretch on the roads today will fall between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m., while tomorrow’s best window for smooth driving will be before 11 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group