Memorial Day travel rush begins as gas prices hit highest level since 2022

Mass. — Across the country, millions of people are grabbing their suitcases, hopping into their cars, or heading straight for the airport as the long Memorial Day weekend kicks off.

Roads and runways are expected to be busy, and the rush is already underway as travelers look to escape town for a few days of sun, rest, or family time.

However, this year’s holiday getaway comes with a price — and for many, that price starts at the pump.

At RoJo Car Wash in Norwood, a gallon of regular gas is running $4.39, which is five cents cheaper than Thursday but still part of a statewide average hovering around $4.50.

Although gas prices are the highest they’ve been since 2022, it’s not stopping everyone from driving to their holiday desintations.

Charlene Zicko was fueling up in Norwood on Friday before she plans to drive to the Cape on Saturday.

“I was a little shocked to say ‘Oh! $45 isn’t going to fill my gas tank this time around’, so I pulled out another $20,” Zicko explained.

This time last year, a gallon of regular gas was $3.00 a gallon.

“You do notice it when you get the bill at the end of the day when you fill up,” Ethan Simmons said.

Simmons is also not letting the cost of gas impact his Memorial Day trip to Rhode Island.

“Everyone’s hearing about gas prices, so nothing unexpected, but luckily I work from home, not driving as much as we were years ago so I don’t think the impact is quite as bad,” Simmons said. “But obviously the impacts, some people feel it a lot more than others.”

Experts say simple steps like checking your battery, tire pressure, and fluids can help prevent breakdowns and even improve fuel efficiency.

Proper tire pressure alone can boost your gas mileage, a small but welcome win during an expensive travel season.

The cost of jet fuel is also at a four‑year high, and with the recent loss of Spirit Airlines, last‑minute travelers are likely paying more for their tickets.

Most travelers booked their flights before jet fuel prices spiked and when fares were still about six percent cheaper than last year, according to AAA.

AAA predicts 3.6 million people will fly this weekend, compared to 39 million people expected to drive.

Whether traveling by road or air, timing will be everything.

The busiest stretch on the roads on Friday will fall between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m., while Saturday’s best window for smooth driving will be before 11 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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