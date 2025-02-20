Megabucks ticket sold at Cumberland Farms in Mass. wins $770K jackpot

SWANSEA, Mass. — A Megabucks ticket sold at a Cumberland Farms location in Massachusetts for the game’s Wednesday drawing is the winner of a $770,000 jackpot.

The ticket, with winning numbers of 2-6-13-20-25-28, was sold at the Cumberland Farms at 520 Wilbur Avenue in Swansea, the Massachusetts Lottery announced Thursday.

The Lottery noted that this is the sixth Megabucks jackpot won since the game was redesigned on November 12, 2023, to bring more value to players, with better odds of winning, a higher average jackpot, and double the winnings for all non-jackpot prize tiers.

By reducing the numbers to choose from in the game from 49 to 44, the odds of winning the jackpot and all other prize tiers improved significantly, according to Lottery. The odds of winning the jackpot went from 1 in 13,983,826 to 1 in 7,059,052.

Megabucks prize winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim prizes.

