Meet Boston to host fifth annual career fair

BOSTON — Meet Boston will host its fifth annual regional career fair this Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Westin Copley Place.

The free event connects students and job seekers with top employers across hospitality and tourism.

Organizers say hundreds of positions are open as the region prepares for major events like the 2026 World Cup, America’s 250th and tall ships.

Attends can network, interview on-site, attend workshops, and even get free professional headshots.

Registration is encouraged at meetboston.com.

Conan Harris of Conan and Associates spoke about the career fair Meet Boston is hosting on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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