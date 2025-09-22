Medford police seek public’s assistance in search for missing man

MEDFORD, Mass. — Medford Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Jason Compere was last seen on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. near Carr Park.

Compere is described as a 29-year-old black man with black braided hair and brown eyes, and is 6′3″.

Compere was last seen wearing black pants, a black t-shirt, and a light blue sweatshirt with a black Nike backpack.

He has black glasses and a goatee and may be riding a bicycle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Medford Police at (781) 395-1212.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

