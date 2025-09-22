Local

Medford police seek public’s assistance in search for missing man

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
Medford police seek public’s assistance in search for missing man Medford police seek public’s assistance in search for missing man (Medford Police)
By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

MEDFORD, Mass. — Medford Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Jason Compere was last seen on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. near Carr Park.

Compere is described as a 29-year-old black man with black braided hair and brown eyes, and is 6′3″.

Compere was last seen wearing black pants, a black t-shirt, and a light blue sweatshirt with a black Nike backpack.

He has black glasses and a goatee and may be riding a bicycle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Medford Police at (781) 395-1212.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read