Medford police are investigating overnight gunfire incident

Medford, Mass. — Medford Police Department is currently investigating reports of gunfire that occurred overnight.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. Friday morning two officers on a routine patrol heard around 8 gunshots. They reportedly came from the vicinity of 364 Boston Avenue.

Officers, with assistance from Tufts University Police Department, conducted an investigation which resulted in a firearm and several bullet casings recovered. No injuries or victims were reported.

Officers do not believe that there is a threat to the public and are actively investigating the scene.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is urged to contact Medford Police Department Detective Division at 781-391-6767.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

