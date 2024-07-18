MCI-Concord, the oldest prison for men in Massachusetts, officially ceases operations

CONCORD, Mass. — MCI-Concord, the state’s oldest medium-security men’s correctional facility, officially ceased operations as of Wednesday, according to the Massachusetts Department of Correction.

In a statement, the DOC said the facility had “successfully concluded housing operations.”

“Amid the state’s historically low prison population and continued recidivism reductions, MCI-Concord’s conclusion of housing operations reflects the Department’s ongoing efforts to shape the future of corrections in Massachusetts by enhancing operational efficiency, advancing cost-saving solutions, and deepening investments in programming and services,” the DOC said.

MCI-Concord opened in 1878 and served as the only Massachusetts prison unit dedicated to young fathers.

“The conclusion of housing operations at MCI-Concord reflects our commitment to re-imagining the future of corrections in Massachusetts by prioritizing operational efficiency and effectiveness while deepening investments in programming that promotes rehabilitation and recidivism reduction,” Gov. Maura Healey said in a statement. “I’d like to thank former Commissioner Carol Mici, Interim Commissioner Shawn Jenkins, and the DOC team for their thoughtful planning and successful implementation of the strategy to wind down facility operations and smoothly transition residents, staff, and programming to other DOC facilities.”

In January 2024, the DOC first announced that prisoners would complete a reclassification process and be transferred to another facility, noting the state’s prison population had dropped to its lowest point in 35 years.

MCI-Concord’s aging infrastructure became too costly to maintain and would have required significant investments, according to Healey.

The closure will result in substantial savings in the Fiscal Year 2025 budget, including nearly $16 million in operating costs and negating the need for $190 million in capital projects for decarbonization, cooling, and deferred maintenance at the nearly 150-year-old facility, Healey noted.

Officials believe the potential redevelopment of the 37 acres that MCI-Concord’s 18 buildings sit on could benefit the surrounding community.

Before closing, MCI-Concord housed approximately 300 incarcerated individuals.

