MBTA trains delayed as reports of smoke along Red Line is investigated

BOSTON — Red Line MBTA trains are being delayed as investigators look into reports of smoke between stations on Tuesday morning.

According to the MBTA train service between Park Street and Alewife is standing by while Cambridge Fire and the MBTA investigate reports of smoke between Harvard and Porter stations.

Riders at Porter are being told to use the Commuter Rail for alternate service into the city.

Additional information was not available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

