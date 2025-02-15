MBTA to shrink some Red Line trains to retire older cars, improve service, officials say

BOSTON — The Red Line will be shrinking some of their trains in the near future as a way to make the system faster, according to transit officials.

An MBTA spokesperson told Boston 25 News riders will “occasionally” see trains with four cars instead of the usual six as a way to “modernize the Red Line with new, state-of-the-art train cars.”

“When these 4-car trains are out and about, passengers will see increased service and shorter headways,” the spokesperson continued.

Officials say as a shorter train car is approaching the station, a message will be broadcast to let riders know the train will be shorter and that they should move towards the front of the train. Additional MBTA employees will also be stationed in the rear to assist passengers with the move.

The change comes as the Red Line looks to retire their oldest fleet of cars, which date back to 1968. Officials say they conducted a pilot test 2 weeks ago and it was successful.

The MBTA says they will be putting “1 or 2″ four-car trains in the system when the schedule allows but did not provide a timeline as to when the shorter trains will go into affect or for how long.

“We must reiterate that four-car trains are a benefit, not a subtraction to service,” an MBTA spokesperson said.

While the MBTA says these are good changes, Red Line riders are still skeptical.

Khandace learned about the developments on her commute home to Quincy from JFK/UMass.

“It’s gonna be a packed commute for some people especially getting off of work,” she said. “I hope they don’t go with six to four because that’ll just make it harder for a lot of people.”

Another commuter, Isais Romero, was heading to his job at Logan Airport from Dorchester.

He added, “It’d be tough for me to get to work every day. I can imagine a lot of students as well. It just sounds like it’s not a good thing at all.”

To date, 36 new Red Line cars have been delivered, according to transit authorities.

