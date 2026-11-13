MBTA shares inside look at Green Line upgrades amid service disruptions

BOSTON — The MBTA is reminding riders that construction work is still underway on the Green Line.

New video shows the work MBTA crews are doing to upgrade the line.

Shuttle buses have replaced trains on the entire C Branch and parts of the B and D Branches. The E Branch is also closed, with passengers urged to use the Route 39 bus instead.

Crews are raising platforms on the C Branch to make it easier for riders to board the current fleet. A second phase of the project is planned once the new Type 10 vehicles are introduced, with platforms eventually being raised to 14 inches to allow for level boarding.

New signal cable is also being installed throughout the track area at Government Center.

The MBTA said the new system will improve train detection, congestion management, and train spacing.

Officials said the upgrades are expected to improve reliability and reduce unplanned disruptions caused by emergency repairs.

Normal Green Line service is set to resume Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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