MBTA riders warned of delays after multiple disabled trains reported on Red Line

BOSTON — Riders of the MBTA’s Red Line are facing delays at several points along the heavily traveled subway route.

Disabled trains have been reported on the Red Line’s Braintree Branch and at JFK/UMass, according to the T.

Delays of up to 30 minutes have been reported, with the T warning that “trains may stand by” at other stations.

Red Line Update: Braintree Branch is experiencing delays of about 20 minutes due to a disabled train at Braintree. Trains may stand by at stations. https://t.co/yQBVXZFQAi — MBTA (@MBTA) November 24, 2025

Riders at North Quincy were told to take the Route 210 bus to Fields Corner, where they can transfer to the Ashmont branch for alternate service to downtown.Passengers can also use the Commuter Rail for alternate service between Braintree and South Station.There was no immediate word on what was causing the delays and disabled trains.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group