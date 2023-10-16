MBTA reveals design for new Green Line ‘supercars’

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority on Monday revealed what its new Green Line “supercars” will look like when they eventually start rolling down the tracks.

Riders were invited to select one of three exterior paint designs for the new Green Line Type 10 train cars through an online survey and after sifting through more than 16,300 responses, the T said the winning design earned 9,566 votes.

The supercars will feature a green and dark gray paint scheme along the body of the vehicle, green doors, and a white and navy blue lower running strip.

“We value the time that it takes to vote, and the fact that we heard directly from thousands of riders demonstrates the importance of these new Green Line cars to the public,” MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng said in a news release.

In Aug. 2022, the MBTA Board of Directors awarded a nearly $811 million contract for the delivery of over 100 Green Line Type 10 supercar light rail vehicles, which will bring benefits to riders and the MBTA system through increased safety, accessibility, capacity, and maintainability, according to transportation officials.

The new Green Line supercars will be 40 feet longer than the Green Line vehicles in use today and include state-of-the-art communication systems, accessibility improvements like wider doors, and the latest generation of crash-safety technology, which will create a safer environment for both operators and riders.

The supercars will be in design for several more years before pilot vehicles are introduced to the system.

