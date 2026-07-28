MBTA launches new fare discount pilot programs aimed at saving riders money

BELMONT, Mass. — Governor Maura Healey joined commuters at Belmont Center Station on Tuesday morning to announce three new MBTA pilot programs aimed at making public transportation more affordable and accessible across Massachusetts.

The new initiatives, along with extended summer commuter rail discounts, are part of the administration’s effort to reduce transportation costs while encouraging more people to use public transit.

“In addition to making sure there’s better service, which there is, we also want to make sure that this is affordable to people,” Healey said.

One of the new programs will create a two-hour unlimited transfer window for riders using the subway, bus, or ferry. Beginning Sept. 1, passengers will only pay the highest fare incurred during a two-hour period and will be able to make virtually unlimited transfers within that window at no additional cost.

The MBTA is also eliminating higher-premium fares on express bus routes. Starting Sept. 1, riders on express buses will pay the standard local bus fare of $1.75 instead of the current $4.25 fare.

“For those of you who take the express buses, you’re currently paying about $4.25 for a trip. That’s going to drop down to $1.75,” Healey said.

The third pilot program will offer free MBTA fares to Massachusetts residents aged 75 and older who are no longer driving. State officials have not yet announced when that program will begin.

The MBTA is also extending several popular summer savings programs after seeing strong participation from riders. The agency will continue offering 50% off monthly commuter rail passes and the $1 weekend companion fare through November.

Commuters welcomed the expanded discounts.

“I think it’s great that they’re moving the 50 percent off into November,” rider Julia Smith said. “I think it’s great for the seniors because times are tough for everybody, especially the seniors.”

MBTA General Manager and Interim Transportation Secretary Phil Eng said the pilot programs will help officials evaluate rider demand and determine whether the initiatives should continue in the long term.

“They are limited in time, but they are something that will allow us to evaluate ridership use,” Eng said.

Some existing summer promotions will still end. Free Summer Fridays and expanded weekend travel for monthly pass holders are scheduled to conclude at the end of August.

Despite that, MBTA officials say the summer discounts have already shown positive results, with commuter rail ridership on Fridays increasing by about 50% in June compared to May.

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