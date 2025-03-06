MBTA investigating after ceiling panel falls at Harvard station

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The MBTA is investigating after a panel fell from the ceiling of Harvard station Tuesday morning.

The ceiling panel came tumbling down shortly after 7:30 a.m. on a southbound Red Line platform, an MBTA spokesperson told Boston 25 News. Nobody was injured in the incident and train service was not impacted, the MBTA added.

The MBTA says the panel is made of light tin material and although it did show some signs of corrosion, the exact reason for the fall is still under investigation by engineers and facility management.

Similar panels inside the station will be removed overnight, the MBTA said.

Thursday’s falling panel comes a little over two years after another panel fell on the very same platform, narrowly missing a woman climbing the stairs.

“In that moment… I didn’t really know, was is it a one-off situation or if more of the ceiling tiles were going to come falling down,” said Cianna Navarro, the woman who was one step away from being hit by the falling panel. “It has made me appreciate life more, I guess, you know, don’t take things for granted.”

The MBTA removed 76 ceiling panels at the station following that 2023 incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

