MBTA increasing services, security measures for St. Patrick's Day Parade

BOSTON — Transit officials are increasing both services and security measures for the South Boston St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday.

With up to a million people expected to attend the parade, MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng says more uniformed officers will be present at all stations to deter crime.

“St. Patrick’s Day is a time for celebration, and all of us at the MBTA are proud to do our part so everyone can enjoy the festivities safely,” Eng said.

The MBTA urges riders to celebrate responsibly, leave their vehicles at home, take public transportation to festivities, and follow these safety tips:

Drink responsibly; alcohol consumption and/or unruly behavior will not be tolerated on the MBTA transportation system.

Travel in groups and look out for one another.

Report any suspicious activity or individuals in distress to the nearest police officer, call the Transit Police at 617-222-1212, or dial 911. Additionally, riders can download the MBTA See Something Say Something App (See Say App).

Secure personal belongings, especially in crowded areas.

Follow the instructions of MBTA Transit Police officers and staff, who are there to ensure everyone’s safety and maintain order.

Take care of yourself and others. Seek medical attention if necessary.

If you are wearing a backpack, remove it and hold it at your side or set it between your feet.

Let passengers off the train before you board.

Travel on the T without bikes. Bikes (including folding bikes) are not allowed on the MBTA at any time on March 17, the day of the parade.

Similarly, additional sanitation workers have been assigned to Broadway, Andrew, South Station, Downtown Crossing, Government Center, Park Street, Boylston, and Arlington stations to respond to any incidents that arise.

To manage the large crowds, additional management personnel will be dispatched throughout the MBTA system:

Shuttle Bus : The MBTA will provide complimentary shuttles from South Station to South Boston between 10:30 AM and 6 PM on the day of the parade.

: The MBTA will provide complimentary shuttles from South Station to South Boston between 10:30 AM and 6 PM on the day of the parade. Red Line : The Red Line will run rush hour service from 10 AM to 6 PM, with trains potentially bypassing Broadway station during certain times due to heavy crowds.

: The Red Line will run rush hour service from 10 AM to 6 PM, with trains potentially bypassing Broadway station during certain times due to heavy crowds. Bus Detours : Several bus routes, including Routes 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, and 47, will be detoured around the parade area.

: Several bus routes, including Routes 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, and 47, will be detoured around the parade area. Commuter Rail : Commuter Rail trains will run on a regular weekend schedule and with additional cars to accommodate parade attendees. Additional customer service and management staff will be available at South Station to answer any questions and assist customers.

“We know how important public transit is and I would like to express my deepest gratitude to our hardworking employees who dedicate themselves to serving our community day in and day out,” Eng said. “Our workforce is the backbone of our transit system, and they work tirelessly to ensure that our riders get to their destinations safely. Leave the driving to us, use caution when traversing the system, and let’s all celebrate St. Patrick’s Day together.”

