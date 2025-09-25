MBTA crackdown: Stopped in a bus lane? Prepare to get slapped with a fine

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is cracking down on drivers who park in bus lanes, implementing new regulations to enforce the rules.

“Every time someone parks in a bus stop to grab coffee, it puts our operators and riders, especially those with mobility devices, in a tough spot,” MBTA Director of Transit Priority Alexandra Hallowell said.

The MBTA has announced that it will use cameras and camera systems to monitor and penalize vehicles that park in bus lanes or at bus stops. This initiative is part of an effort to improve service for the nearly 40% of daily riders who rely on buses.

“This is about safety, accessibility, and delivering the service the public expects,” MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng said.

The new enforcement measures come after the MBTA Board of Directors approved disciplinary actions, including fines, against those who violate bus lane regulations.

The MBTA’s new fine structure is as follows:

$25 – First violation

– First violation $50 – Second violation

– Second violation $100 – Third violation

– Third violation $125 – Fourth and subsequent violations

Fines for commercial vehicles start at $50, the MBTA noted.

There are approximately 7,000 bus stops in use across the MBTA system each day, making the enforcement of these regulations critical to maintaining efficient public transportation, officials said.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group