MBTA commuter train forced to stop after vehicle ends up on tracks in Freetown

FREETOWN, Mass. — A commuter train was forced to stop Wednesday morning after an 80-year-old driver’s vehicle ended up on tracks in Freetown, police said.

Police said they received multiple reports shortly after 9 a.m. of a vehicle parked on the railroad tracks near the intersection of Richmond and Forge Road.

Officers notified MBTA and confirmed that an approaching train had stopped.

The driver, identified as an 80-year-old man, was not injured.

Police said he was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

A towing company removed the vehicle from the tracks.

The incident is under investigation.

Officers said criminal charges may be brought depending on the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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