Boston Children’s Hospital given all-clear following reported bomb threat

BOSTON — Boston police responded to a reported bomb threat at Boston Children’s Hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the call came in around 1:24 p.m.

Officers and hospital security teams investigated the threat and quickly gave the all-clear, determining there was no active threat to the hospital.

“We are grateful for their immediate response and are committed to ensuring the hospital is a safe and secure place for all who work here and come here,” Boston Children’s Hospital said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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