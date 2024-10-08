MBTA Better Bus Network project launches in December

Phase one of the MBTA’s Better Bus Network Project will begin on December 15th.

The project will include significant improvements to a half dozen routes west and north of the city.

It combines the 1-16 and 1-17.

The MBTA says it is also supposed to provide better service, reliability and safety.

“The MBTA is continuing to improve the frequency of travel on its bus routes and the reliability of those trips,” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt. “The Bus Network Redesign project has taken a holistic approach in evaluating routes, speaking with customers and community leaders, and then proactively making changes for specific coverage areas. We are pleased the MBTA will move ahead in December with changes to bus routes serving the communities of Chelsea, Everett, Revere, Malden, Somerville, Cambridge, Allston, Brighton, and East Boston.”

