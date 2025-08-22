MBTA to begin cracking down on fare collection starting next month

BOSTON — The MBTA is planning to crack down on fare evasion beginning next month.

The MBTA says it will begin issuing formal warnings and citations for fare evasion starting September 8th to riders who don’t pay their fare.

The stricter initiative follows an educational program launched last October, which aimed to remind riders about fare payment methods and the availability of reduced fare programs.

The MBTA reported a 35% increase in fare collection after the educational program began.

In a social media campaign launched Thursday, MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng emphasized the importance of fare payment, stating that it is crucial for maintaining and improving transit services.

“By not paying your fare, you’re not just avoiding a fare that the mbta needs to deliver the service that everyone expects but you are placing a financial burden on others, including your neighbors, your friends and the communities we serve,” Eng said.

The new enforcement measures will start with a written warning for the first offense, followed by fines of $50 for the first three violations, and $100 for subsequent citations.

