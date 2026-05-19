Mayor Wu looking to save hundreds of Boston Public Schools job by tapping into city reserves

BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is proposing to tap into the city’s reserve funds in an effort to save hundreds of jobs in Boston Public Schools and protect veteran benefits.

According to the Globe, Wu wants to use 70 million dollars to help close the city’s growing budget deficit.

The shortfall is the result of extra spending on snow removal this winter.

Under the proposal, the money would be divided between the city’s operating budget and Boston Public Schools.

The school district is proposing hundreds of job cuts next year despite getting a record $1.7 billion budget next year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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