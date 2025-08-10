Mayor Wu declares heat emergency for City of Boston

BOSTON — Mayor Michelle Wu and Boston city officials have declared a heat emergency from Monday, August 11, through Wednesday, August 13, as the heat index is forecasted to reach between 95°F and 96°F.

“Our top priority is ensuring our residents and families are healthy and safe during this period of intense heat,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “As temperatures continue to rise, the City is here to support residents in every way possible across every neighborhood. We encourage all of our community members to please take care of yourselves, check on your neighbors, and be prepared to stay cool and safe.”

To prepare for the heat, Boston Centers for Youth & Families (BCYF) cooling centers will be open to all residents during the heat emergency, alongside splash pads and pools will be available throughout the city for residents to cool off. Additionally, the Boston Public Library will also have locations that offer relief from the heat.

The Boston Public Health Commission operates emergency shelters that are air-conditioned and open 24/7.

Chief of Emergency Preparedness Adrian Jordan also advised residents to stay hydrated, seek air-conditioned environments, and check on elderly family members or neighbors.

Boston Emergency Medical Services typically experiences a 10-15% increase in calls during heat waves.

Mayor Wu issued heat safety tips, including:

Children and pets should never be left alone in vehicles, even for short periods of time.

Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of fluids regardless of activity level. Avoid alcoholic beverages and liquids high in sugar or caffeine.

Keep cool with frequent cool showers, shade, and air conditioning or fans. More tips for cooling down at home can be found here.

If you can’t avoid being outside, it’s critical to take breaks in the shade, drink water constantly — even if you’re not thirsty — and watch for warning signs like dizziness, nausea, or confusion.

Know the signs of heat exhaustion. Heavy sweating, cool and clammy skin, dizziness, nausea, and muscle aches could all be signs of heat exhaustion. If symptoms persist, call 9-1-1 immediately. Do not delay care. Heat is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in the U.S. and can exacerbate underlying illnesses.

Adults and children should use sunscreen containing an SPF-30 or higher and wear protective, loose-fitting clothing including long sleeve shirts and hats.

If you have a child in your home, use child window guards in addition to screens on any open window on the second story or above. Falls are the leading cause of injury for children under the age of six.

Secure all window air conditioner units according to the manufacturer’s specifications.

If you are heading to a beach, lake, or pool to beat the heat, swim where lifeguards are present. Always watch children near the water and make sure they’re wearing a U.S. Coast Guard approved life jacket.

Please call or check on neighbors, especially older adults and people with disabilities.

Please keep pets indoors, hydrated, and cool as asphalt and ground conditions are significantly hotter and unsafe during heat.

Mayor Wu is also asking residents to look out for the safety of others, including helping the homeless, ensuring that they are wearing shoes outside to prevent burns, and not grilling or having outdoor fires.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

