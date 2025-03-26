Mayor Michelle Wu appears on ‘The Daily Show’, says Boston is the safest major city in the country

NEW YORK, NY — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is back in the national spotlight with an appearance on late-night TV.

Wu joined host Ronnie Chieng on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show on Tuesday night and received a standing ovation as she walked out on stage.

Wu was asked about her testimony in front of Congress on Boston’s status as a sanctuary city and she continued to emphasize that Boston is the safest major city in the country.

“We’re the safest city because we’re safe for everyone,” Wu said. “In a community where over a quarter of your residents were born in another country, if people are afraid to drop their kids off at school, or call 911 when they need help, or share information when they actually have information to report about a crime that happened, that makes everyone less safe, whether or not you are an immigrant.” We’re really focused on being that home for everyone, and it’s worked,” Wu added.

Wu also said that the criticism Boston and other cities with sanctuary policies are getting is not based on stats.

“All of the buzz around whether these cities that are more welcoming for immigrants are more dangerous, it’s about a false narrative that immigrants are more likely to commit crimes or cause harm and that is simply not true,” she said. “We know that in our city, where immigrants are entrepreneurs, holding up the best hospitals in the country, the universities, and the jobs we all rely on, and in order to make sure that we can all keep that progress going, everyone has to feel part of it. that’s the legacy of Boston and that’s the legacy of Boston and that’s the legacy that I’m really proud to carry on every day.”

Mayor Wu also talked about running a major city in modern times and how she is focusing on programs to help support people in Boston.

“I think it’s that people have a lot to say, and everyone’s voice has a place in our community, and when you have so many decisions that come after a long history, also of being a place where, for 400 years, people have stood up for the right thing, fought hard to make a difference, finding that consensus is complicated,” Wu said.

To view the full interview, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

